A specialty cookie store is coming to West Temple.
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie chain with locations nationwide, will open its second Bell County store in the 6700 block of West Adams Avenue in Temple. Signage recently was placed at the new shop’s location in a small shopping center that includes Blaze Pizza.
The business has a weekly rotation of various cookie treats. This past week’s flavors of cookie included milk chocolate chip, rocky road, galaxy brownie, blueberry cheesecake, honey bun and cookie butter ice cream.
Customers can buy a single cookie for $3.48, four-pack for $12.29, a six-pack for $18.10 or the 12-pack for $31.35. The store also provides half-pints of ice cream for $3.83.
Earlier this year, the company opened a store at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway in Harker Heights.
Crumbl also will offer curbside pickup and delivery through third-party apps such as DoorDash.
Since opening its doors in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, with around 40 locations in Texas, including Waco and Round Rock.
To learn about Crumbl Cookies and its menu, go to https://crumblcookies.com/