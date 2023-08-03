Cool news for a sweltering summer: Temple’s splash pads and public fountain at Santa Fe Plaza will remain open as local water restrictions are underway.
As triple-digit temperatures and heat warnings persist across the state, Texans are searching for ways to keep cool through the sweltering summer.
For now, city aquatic attractions like splash pads and the Santa Fe Plaza Fountain remain operational, but that’s subject to change depending on drought conditions.
“Neither the splash pads nor the Sante Fe fountain will be turned off at the moment since they both utilize re-circulated water,” Nohely Mackowiak, the city’s communications and public relations division director told the Telegram in an email. “If the water shortage restrictions were to elevate again, then both the splash pads and fountains would be under discussion once again.”
The city of Temple announced the implementation of moderate water shortage mandatory restrictions Wednesday. The restrictions seek to decrease usage by 10% through limited irrigation of public landscaped areas, residential homes and golf courses, among other measures
Belton
The city of Belton, citing Stage 2 water restrictions, on Thursday decided to close the South Wall Tiger Splash Pad at 1895 S. Wall St.
However, the city’s more popular splash pad at Harris Community Park, 312 N. Alexander St., will remain open in the interim since it is centrally located.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the decision to close the South Wall Tiger splash pad came as a “good savings water measure.” Both splash pads use re-circulated water.
The Telegram will be keeping track of places to keep cool around the area, including their potential closures, using the map below. Click on locations around the map to see updated hours, pricing and website information.
