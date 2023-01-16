Homeless count

Felicia Holland, right, with the Central Texas Homeless Coalition, surveys Madisan Clark, a resident of the Salvation Army, for the Point-In-Time homeless survey. Clark was at Feed My Sheep to pick up her mail.

 Janice Gibbs/Telegram

For Bobby Erig, with the Central Texas Homelessness Coalition, this year’s Point in Time count of the area’s unhoused population could be one of the most important in recent memory.

smonaco@tdtnews.com