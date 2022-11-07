The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is now accepting new online applications for the Texas Utility Help program to provide energy bill assistance.
“Qualified homeowners and renters can get help with total past due utility payments for electricity, natural gas, and propane plus up to $2,400 in prospective payments,” the agency said in a news release.
To meet program criteria, applicants must meet the following guidelines:
• Household income must be at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Income Guidelines
• At least one occupant in the household must be a United States citizen or qualified alien.
“Extreme heat during the summer months hit people especially hard this year, which was evidenced by the overwhelming initial interest in this program. We are glad we can open up energy assistance again and help even more people,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. “While funds are limited, TDHCA is committed to helping as many households as possible gain a sense of stability and security for these basic needs.”
The agency reminds potential applicants that when Texas Utility Help first launched energy assistance in July, high demand resulted in the program closing the application portal within one week.
In addition to energy bills, applicants can request assistance for water and wastewater bills on the same online application.
“Those who qualify can get help paying total past due and current water and wastewater bills, up to $600,” the agency said. “For water and wastewater assistance, priority is given to those who have been disconnected or are at risk of disconnection.”
All approved utility payments are issued directly to the utility company on the applicant’s behalf.
To date, Texas Utility Help has distributed more than $15 million and assisted more than 7,400 households. Funding for the program comes from the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and federal Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.