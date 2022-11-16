H-E-B announced Wednesday an all-store recall for 5- and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare-branded 73% ground beef and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% ground chuck sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas.
The producer — Tyson Foods Inc. — believes the products may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like material.
All affected product has been removed from store shelves, the grocer said in a news release.
No injuries have been reported to date, H-E-B said.
The recall is for nearly 94,000 pounds of Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at Tyson’s Amarillo facility. The affected HCF and H-E-B products from Tyson Foods have a freeze by date of 11/25/2022.
“No other ground beef products are affected by this voluntary recall,” the company said.
The UPC codes for the recalled beef are 3477980010, 3477980000 and 4122017213
“H-E-B customers who purchased any of the products related to this recall can return them to the store for a full refund,” the grocer said.
Customers with any questions may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tyson Consumer Relations department can be reached by calling 1-800-643-3410.