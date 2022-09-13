Two years after becoming homeless due to a fire, Temple resident Veola Williams is now back on track to owning her own home thanks to a city program.
Williams is one of the first five residents chosen to participate in Temple’s new Homeowner Assistance and Reconstruction Program. The program will help demolish and reconstruct homes throughout the city that are currently unsafe to live in.
A groundbreaking ceremony at the site of Williams’ former home had been set for Tuesday afternoon but it was canceled after some scheduling issues.
Officials instead held a private groundbreaking for the family, with Williams referencing an old “Try Temple” marketing campaign in her thanks.
“I want to thank the City Council so much, I don’t know any words to say how thankful I am for you all to work with me,” Williams said. “I am so glad that I tried Temple, I don’t think I could get this anywhere else.”
Williams’ home is the only one of the first five participants to not need demolition by the city. In 2020 a fire burned down the house, with Williams and her grandchildren able to escape through a second story window.
As a result of the fire, Williams said she now knows how it feels to experiencing being homeless, and was grateful to the city. She currently lives with her daughter.
The program will provide Williams, and the other four families chosen for the first round of the program, with new homes for free.
In July, the Temple City Council approved the $745,889 needed for the demolition of the current buildings on the properties. The agreement with Killeen-based Seneca Construction Management LLC calls for the demolition and construction of the homes.
Officials said the project is funded by both the city and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, with about 85% of costs paid for by the state.
Many of the five homes chosen for the program are in the city’s older neighborhoods. The homes are at 1303 E. Ave. E, 303 S. 24th St., 1717 Sycamore St., 2 N. 25th St. and 902 S. 10th St.
Nancy Glover, director of housing and community development, said these first five homes are a part of 20 to be completed over the next few years.
The agreement between the city and the state, Glover said, was for three years but she expects that will be extended in the future. She said the agreement requires participating properties to be owner occupied or the request to be made by the tenant.
Creation of the project, Glover said, has already taken two years with each phase of the project expected to take about nine months due to supply chain issues.
“I think that after these first five, things will go a little bit quicker with the process,” Glover said. “We have learned a lot (during) these first five so I think next ones will be a whole lot better. We will know what to do and what not to do.”
Glover said that the program would only pay for the demolition and construction of the new home. She said that funds would not pay for moving expenses and housing costs while the new homes are being built.
While the homes will cost some taxpayer money, Glover said they will help improve the communities they are a part of and keep the owners from becoming homeless as the buildings deteriorate.
“We really want to preserve our existing neighborhoods,” Glover said. “Part of that preservation effort is helping the elderly and people who have built and paid off their home, which are now relying on Social Security to pay their bills and maintain their home.”
New homes provided by the project were chosen by the homeowners themselves. Glover said residents had a choice between four designs that matched the neighborhood, with two three-bedroom homes and a couple of two-bedroom homes.
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, who represents most of East and Central Temple, attended the groundbreaking along with fellow Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents South Temple.
Both Morales and Long expressed their happiness in getting to be a part of this project and help residents in need.
“I believe these last several years have really been the biggest effort I have seen to show that our whole city is important,” Morales said. “The East side is just as important as anywhere else.”
Officials said they planned on holding public ribbon-cutting ceremonies in the future when the five homes are completed since they could not have an official groundbreaking.