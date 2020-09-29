Food trucks have blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic as people avoid gathering indoors. But that has had a downside.
“With that uptick, our water department and our planning department have noticed an increase in wastewater disposal and illegal violations,” Temple Deputy City Attorney Amanda Rice said. “The city has found a couple of violations just in the last couple of months, especially with this latest trend of food trucks during the pandemic.”
Dumping food truck’s wastewater onto the streets, Rice said, violates state law and could harm Temple’s water and wastewater systems.
Addressing this issue, though, is more complex than just citing violators.
Temple’s current food truck ordinance does not explicitly address wastewater disposal. In fact, Rice said the ordinance does not have any protections in it. Instead, the disposal regulations are elsewhere in the city’s ordinances.
“But I think — and this is just my guess — food truck operators may not be looking at that,” the deputy city attorney said. “All the food truck regulations need to be consolidated into (one ordinance) just so food truck owners know what’s required under state law and also under our city code. Because of that, those amendments need to be made.”
But there’s another hitch: The food truck ordinance revision is not expected to be completed until later this year.
“City staff are currently working on them but the amendments are not ready yet,” Rice said. “We are hoping to have them ready — knock on wood — before Dec. 31.”
A key piece of the regulation revamp will be requiring food truck operators to present a wastewater disposal plan prior to them receiving their permit — a process not currently in place.
Mayor Tim Davis and City Council member Susan Long said they know of some food trucks that typically don’t move from one location. They asked what those food trucks do about their waste.
“Keep in mind that even if a truck is located consistently in one spot that doesn’t mean they don’t move at night and then come back to the same spot during the day,” City Manager Brynn Meyers said.
State law, Rice said, requires food trucks to have a central preparation facility where wastewater can properly be disposed of.
As the city amends its ordinance, Rice said the city will issue temporary food truck operating licenses. The City Council recently unanimously approved of that move.
“This will allow food truck operators to legally operate in the city during that time period and city staff will be able to monitor them through the temporary permits,” Rice said. “And then on Dec. 31, the plan … is to issue an annual permit to those food truck owners when they reapply. When they reapply, they will be required to prove that they can meet those new wastewater disposal requirements.”
Food truck owners will still pay $35 for a food dealer’s permit and a $5 fee for a mobile food service unit license with the shift to a temporary permit. However, the city of Temple will waive that fee when food truck operators apply for an annual license, Rice said.
“But the resolution does say they will have to reapply, but they won’t have to put in a new permit fee,” she said. “Technically, the fee that they paid for is for a year.”