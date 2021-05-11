BELTON — The Belton City Council authorized the Belton Economic Development Corp. to sell 2.7 acres of land in the Belton Business Park on Tuesday to Nickster, LLC — the entity that runs Visiting Angels, a home health care company in Waco.
The total sales price for the property that is situated across the street from Creekside Terrace Rehabilitation on Powell Avenue is currently estimated at $235,000, according to a staff report from the BEDC.
However, the BDEC noted that the sales price of $2 per square foot could shift following a land survey.
“The developer is proposing to build a 15,000-square-foot building and will immediately finish out 5,000 square feet for a homecare group,” the staff report said. “The remaining 10,000 square feet will be finished out as the market demands for lease space,” the staff report said.
This investment — estimated at $3 million — is expected to house about 10 to 15 employees onsite, who will manage more than 270 caregivers in and around the Belton community.
The BDEC first approved the commercial contract last week, and said the terms include a 180-day feasibility period.
“BEDC will pay a 3 percent commission on the total purchase price, and the special provisions allow for BEDC to purchase back the property at the sales price if construction has not commenced within 24 months,” the staff report said.
Downtown marketing plan
The Belton City Council also authorized the BDEC to enter a contract with Covey Landscape Architects for the development of a downtown marketing plan.
“Despite the pandemic, the BEDC and (city of Belton) continue to see interest from investors and prospective businesses, and a great interest continues in Belton’s downtown,” a staff report said. “With that, the (BDEC) has identified a need for developing a vision to expand the boundaries of Belton’s Downtown Business District and enhance development opportunities and connectivity within.”
The contract with Covey Landscape Architects will cost $72,500 and will be funded by the BEDC.
“The scope of services includes the development of concepts and materials for a marketing plan,” a staff report said. “This process will analyze opportunities and constraints, facilitate stakeholder meetings, and develop concepts based on stakeholder input and data collection.”