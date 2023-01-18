The Belton Senior Center has received a $44,103 donation from ASCO Spartacus Dash — the proceeds from its 2022 race day.
Belton Senior Center receives $44K donation from 2022 ASCO Spartacus Dash race
STAFF REPORT
