Cedar Valley tornado victims, whose homes were damaged in the spring storm, have a little over a week to finish applying for tax relief.
Residents with homes or buildings in the Salado area that were damaged by the storm have until July 27 to apply for property tax relief from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
Billy White, chief appraiser for the district, said that to qualify residents must have suffered at least 15% of their building’s value in damages due to the storm. Those who qualify will see a portion of their property taxes, those related to property improvements and not the land itself, reduced.
White said he believes that most of those property owners who would have qualified for the exemptions already have applied, but encouraged those who have not to do so.
“I believe most of these we have approved, denied or asked for more information,” White said. “In the last few weeks, we have processed quite a few of them after we were waiting to let them get their information in. A lot of them sent in their application and told me they would get me the photos and insurance documents once they got it, so that is what we were waiting to come in.”
In April, the Cedar Valley tornado damaged a lot of homes and structures east of Salado. Many homes, especially those near Bell County’s border with Williamson County, saw significant amounts of damage. Many structures, including two churches, were complete losses.
White said that so far the appraisal district has seen at least 50 residents apply for the property tax relief.
While a majority of applications have been approved, White said about 10% of applications were denied by the district.
Reasons for denial have included residents not having enough damage to their property based off of its market value. White said other applicants have been denied due to including property damages, such as destroyed trees.
Those who have had their applications denied, White said, will get a chance to come into the appraisal district and protest the decision.
“If it was denied, we will send a certified mail to say why it was denied,” White said. “They will certainly have an opportunity to come in and tell us why they think we shouldn’t have denied it.”
The appraisal district, White said, already has plans to reevaluate the evaluations of properties affected by the storm in the coming years.
“Each one of these properties that we have put temporary exemptions on … we will go back and reevaluate to see if they have rebuilt a similar improvement to the year before or have built something bigger and better,” he said.
White said he also has made sure to remind those whose homes were destroyed about how the cap on homestead exemptions works.
The cap only allows property taxes to increase by 10% each year even if the home or business’s value went up by more than that. White said the homestead cap could be reset if a destroyed home is rebuilt as a bigger structure.
This possible issue, White said, also could apply to those 65 or older that have similar property tax restrictions.
Applications for the tax relief can be found online at bellcad.org/april12storms and then emailed to customerservice@bellcad.org with the needed documentation.
Residents with damages can also send the application through the mail to: Tax Appraisal District of Bell County PO Box 390, Belton, TX 76513.