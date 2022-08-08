BELTON — Property taxes for Bell County residents could remain mostly the same as last year if the Commissioners Court approved the proposed tax rate.
County Judge David Blackburn presented the proposed fiscal year 2023 budget to the commissioners Monday, along with a suggested property tax rate decrease.
The county’s portion of residential property taxes is expected to stay at the no new revenue rate if approved later this month. The rate of 33.93 cents per $100 of property valuation — 31.6 cents for county taxes and 2.33 cents for the road district — would generate almost the same amount of revenue for the county as last year.
While the county would generate $3.1 million more from property taxes this upcoming year, that money will be from new buildings, Blackburn said.
“What I try and tell folks is that the new tax rate is the no new revenue rates for Bell County and the road district under the legislation that was passed,” Blackburn said. “The tax rates will raise the same amount of taxes on the same properties in fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023.”
To keep with the no new revenue rate, commissioners lowered their portion of property taxes by 5.5 cents per $100 valuation compared to the 39.43 cent tax rate last year.
Officials said the average taxable home value in Bell County is currently $219,528. If the property did not increase in valuation from the appraisal district, the homeowner would pay $120.74 less in property taxes this upcoming year compared to last year.
The proposed tax rate is well below the voter approved rate — the tax rate at which the county would need hold a vote — of 36.87 cents per $100 valuation.
The proposed general fund for the upcoming fiscal year, when all county revenue sources are taken into account, is $129,576,700.
Blackburn said a majority of the county’s budget — about 60% or $77.81 million — goes towards staff costs.
“The county, as many of you know, is a service-based organization so a majority of our expenses are in personnel and our general fund operating budget continues to reflect that,” he said.
The county’s budget will go towards many projects in the coming year including funding for the ongoing Loop Jail expansion, the new Salado Annex and a proposed Killeen Annex.
Money in the fiscal year 2023 budget will also fund pay increases for county employees, such as an 8% increase for public safety personnel.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said the apparently small decrease in property taxes has a large impact on the county’s budget.
“If I did the math right, a penny (of taxes) is worth a little over $2.5 million per penny,” Schneider said. “That 5 cents (tax rate decrease) is almost $14 million.”
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said he appreciated his fellow commissioners and other county officials working to keep the tax rate low.
Whitson and other officials admitted that holding the tax rate at the no new revenue rate may not always be possible in the future but it was a good place to start.
“We have has some challenges over the last several years, too,” Whitson said. “All of us have come in and approached the budget with (trying) to start with the no new revenue rate, to see what we can get done with that.”
Over the next month, commissioners plan to host a series of three public hearings on the proposed tax rate and budget.
The first tax rate hearing will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
The final public hearings for both items will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at the commissioner’s regular meeting, where the items will also be voted on.