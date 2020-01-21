A number of area employers in the area are ready to hire veterans.
Veterans and their family members are invited to a job fair 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in Building 171, Conference Room A25 at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive in Temple.
A variety of employers who are committed to hiring veterans will be available to take applications and speak with applicants, including: Texas Veterans Commission; Goodwill Industries, Learning Center; Texas Workforce Commission; Troops to Transportation; Vet success, VA Education; Compass Bank; Primeamerica; Suicide Prevention; Loan Star Legal Aid; AAFES; Tele-Tec; CEFCO/Fikes Co.; Hawkins Personnel; Allied Universal Security; James Construction; USO; Spherion Staffing; Centex Training, Solar; Crown Equipment Corporation; Cedar Crest Hospital; KBR-Overseas; Border Patrol; Waco Center for Youths; Soaltech (Solar); Texas Department of Criminal Justice; Resolution Ranch; Texas Department of Criminal Justice; MTC; Teleperformance; MasTec Utility Service; TRDI; International Elect. Workers; Attorney General; Semac-Inc.com; Tetra Technologies Inc; Austin/Travis County EMS; 2020 Census Bureau; and the Department of Veterans Affairs Human Recourse Management Services.
It’s recommended that veterans bring their resumes along with any supporting documents, such as reference letters and licenses held.
No appointments are necessary.
This event is coordinated by the Therapeutic Supported Employment Services staff at the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System. The Therapeutic Supported Employment Services staff will be on hand if veterans need help on how to create a resume as well as job interview techniques. Suicide Prevention staff will be available to provide information and answer questions.