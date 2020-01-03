Water has been restored after an outage affected at least 200 Temple homes, city officials said Friday afternoon.
The outage occurred after a contractor mistakenly bored through one of the city water lines Friday, officials said.
Homes in the Wyndam Hill and Alta Vista subdivisions, south of the city, were affected by the outage.
City workers were at the location of the breached water line, determining what repairs are needed and how bad the damage is.
Earlier in the day, officials advised those living in either of the two subdivisions to prepare for extended water outages that are expected to last at least well into Friday evening if not longer.