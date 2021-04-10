Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $677.3 million in sales tax allocations in April, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
After a year of weathering the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic surprisingly well, Central Texas finally showed signs of being affected. Bell and Coryell counties, as well as almost all of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in April compared to the same month last year. But after tallying double-digit percentage point increases most months for the past year, those counties and municipalities experienced either decreases or slight increases this month.
Milam County, meanwhile, suffered another decrease. It is set to receive $67,156, an 8.47% decrease from last year’s allocation. For the year so far, the county has received $352,900, a 36.85% decrease compared to 2020.
Temple saw a slight increase in its allocation compared to April last year. It is expected to receive about $1.69 million, a 3.67% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will get $414,384, a 4.79% rise.
The total April allocations for Texas represent a 3.5% decrease from the allocations distributed during the same month last year. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.67 million in sales tax allocations in April, an increase of 5.13% from this time last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive $1.92 million in sales tax revenue, a 0.09% increase from the allocation distributed in April 2020, the release stated.
Harker Heights will receive $578,606, a 10.68% increase from last April.
This month Nolanville is receiving $94,690, a 21.09% increase over the same month last year.
Troy will get $37,711, a 2.75% increase from April 2020.
Salado is set to receive $36,951 this month, an 8.80% increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $19,793 in April, a 2.45% decrease compared to April last year.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $207,935 this month for a 1.93% increase from last year’s allocations during April.
Copperas Cove saw a 2.12% increase in April allocations over last year; it is set to receive $407,619.
Gatesville experienced only a 0.48% rise in sales tax allocations this month, receiving $167,456.
Milam County
Cameron is expected to receive $61,601 in April, a 3.67% decrease from last year.
Rockdale will receive $63,776 this month, a 3.54% increase compared to last year.
Thorndale will get $12,923, a 0.36% decrease from April 2019.
There were some economic bright spots for the area during April, and interestingly the brightest were some of the smallest communities. Buckholts and Milano in Milam County and Oglesby in Coryell County — along with Nolanville in Bell County — all experienced significant percentage point increases in sales tax allocations during April compared to the previous year. Buckholts’ revenue increased by 49.12%; Milano’s increased by 38.58%; and Oglesby’s grew 33.83%.