Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday recognized Temple-based McLane Co. as a We Hire Ability employer for their efforts to employ and empower Texans with disabilities.
During a ceremony at their headquarters, workforce commission officials presented the company with a certificate.
TWC commissioners Julian Alvarez and Aaron Demerson emceed the event.
“Thank you for recognizing that we need this workforce,” Alvarez said. “Thank everyone here today for acknowledging the great work and the commitment that (our employers) make to make sure that a percentage of their workforce is going to be people with disabilities.”
The program requires that McLane’s workforce is composed of at least 10% of individuals with disabilities in an integrated workplace.
“We Hire Ability employers demonstrate that disability-inclusive workplaces benefit not only the individuals with disabilities but also the company’s workforce and their communities,” TWC spokeswoman Angela Woellner said in a news release. “TWC, through its Vocational Rehabilitation Services, supports people with disabilities by helping them prepare, obtain, maintain, and advance in meaningful employment by providing a range of services based on an individual’s employment goals.”
Chris Smith, president of McLane Grocery, spoke about his experience hiring people with disabilities.
“I was having dinner with my best friends,” he said. “They have two children, both of them have Fragile X. They were telling me that as they plan their retirement, they’re not only planning it for themselves, but they’re planning the retirement of their kids.”
Jennifer Clouse, the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion manager, talked about the company’s work with the program.
“Ten years ago, McLane embarked on their journey of disability inclusion,” she said. “For me personally, it has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the inclusion manager.”
Clouse said she used Vocational Rehabilitation Services.
“My unique understanding of the VR system … has afforded me the great opportunity to connect McLane Company with vocational rehabilitation,” she said. “Since then, the partnership has resulted in hires, an increase in disability awareness, and most importantly, a culture of inclusion that celebrates our differences, where teammates are encouraged to disclose their disabilities in a workplace where it’s safe to do so.”
CEO Tony Frankenberger thanked the commission for the award and talked about his personal journey with disabilities.
“We’ve only begun in this journey,” he said. “There’s much to be done. We can do better than we are doing today. It is personal to me. Not many folks know this, but I have a special needs grandchild. I often think about what her future looks like and where it will take her. I think that with programs like these and the support from the community. I think that the future is bright.”