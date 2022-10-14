McLane Co. recognition

McLane Co. CEO Tony Frankenberger observes as Texas Workforce Commissioner Julian Alvarez speaks about companies hiring Texans with disabilities. The company was recognized as a We Hire Ability employer for its efforts to employ and empower Texans with disabilities Friday.

 Christian Betancourt | Telegram

Officials with the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday recognized Temple-based McLane Co. as a We Hire Ability employer for their efforts to employ and empower Texans with disabilities.

