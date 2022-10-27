Temple High School students will soon have a chance to help out the community and get valuable work experience while doing it.
The students will gain this experience as part of a new internship program approved 4-0 by the Temple City Council last week. The agreement is between the city and the Temple Independent School District.
Students selected as interns will work in the city’s fleet shop ran by the department of public works.
Assistant City Manager David Olson said the agreement would help both the students and the city, which could recruit interns when they graduate.
“It would give students an opportunity to gain experience in both the automotive tech industry as well as heavy machinery tech industry,” Olson said. “It is in hopes that we can help them get that experience, once they graduate high school, to go into a career. And hopefully, we would get one of those here at the city of Temple as well because we would like to see that talent stay local and help Temple out.”
Students that are a part of the school’s Wildcat Workforce Career and Technical Education automotive program, mainly the automotive technology and automotive paint and body programs, will be able to participate.
City officials said the agreement included $2,000 for the purchase of two tool boxes for the students as well as $500 for multiple uniforms.
Internship opportunities with the city will be assessed each year, with officials first looking at the number of open positions in the department.
Denise Ayres, director of career and technical education for TISD, said internships like this will help students experience the industry outside of a classroom.
Ayers said the internships also served as a long-term interview of the students for the district’s partners.
“One of the biggest differences is that they will be able to work alongside industry professionals on heavy equipment, which is a technical area beyond standard automotive work,” Ayres said. “This will challenge students to use current knowledge and skills to critically think and problem solve and thus expand their technical knowledge.”
School district officials said the district currently works with four other partners for its internship programs, those being Johnson Brothers Ford Lincoln, Don Ringler Automotive, SWG Performance and the district’s transportation department.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he supported the agreement and was happy with the cooperation between the district and the city.
“This is another instance of a good partnership between the city and the school district,” Davis said. “So we appreciate those guys over there.”