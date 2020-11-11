The Moody-based Elm Creek Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday after a water line break was reported.
Customers affected by the notice life on Southwest McLennan County Road and along FM 107 between Southwest McLennan County and Alexander roads.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions may contact Elm Creek Water Supply office at 254-853-3838.