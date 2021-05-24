The 2021 Imagine the Possibilities Tour — a look at downtown development efforts — will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The tour, part of the Temple Main Street program, invites residents and prospective business owners to tour downtown properties that are potential spots for redevelopment.
“We encourage everyone to explore the exciting new redevelopments that are coming to Downtown Temple,” Main Street Manager Dan Kelleher said in a news release. “Come see the exciting developments that have been completed since our last tour and explore the downtown properties that are available for sale or for lease.”
The event will be a self-guided tour of downtown buildings that are either for sale or for lease, or that have been recently rehabilitated, the release said.
Maps will be available at the tour starting-point in the lobby of the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W Ave. B, and at each of the 25 stops along the tour. People will receive a map showing the stops and then travel at their own pace to visit buildings featured on the tour.
Each stop will offer a reception with snacks and beverages, the release said. Building owners or a representative will be present to provide information about their building or business development concept and to answer questions.
For more information, contact the Main Street Program office at 254-298-5378.