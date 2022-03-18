Firefighters from multiple Bell County cities traveled north this week to help out a fellow Texas community in need.
Temple Fire & Rescue, as well as the Killeen Fire Department, sent teams to Eastland County this week in order to help fight a fire there. Wildfires in that county have so far burned thousands of acres, due to dry and windy conditions.
Both cities are a part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, in which fire departments send manpower and equipment when it is needed.
Santos Soto, spokesman for Temple Fire & Rescue, said the city’s team that responds to these calls has deployed five firefighters. He said two have taken the city’s brush fire truck, with the other three going to help out on extra vehicles provided by other agencies.
“Our guys will basically be like a group leader on those other vehicles,” Soto said.
Those deployed by Temple to Eastland include Battalion Chief Matthew Perrine, and firefighters Matt Lane, Dustin McGraw, John Small and James Tatum.
Killeen reported they deployed four of their firefighters along with a booster truck to Eastland. Battalion Chief Cory Davis and firefighters Joseph Stiles, Charles Layton and Matthew Harper were the firefighters deployed, according to the FME News Service.
Temple officials said they did not know how long the firefighters would be deployed to Eastland, with their stay depending on how their work goes.
Soto said the city has been a part of the mutual aid system for about a year now, having deployed about a dozen times to places including California and the Texas Panhandle.
“Being a part of the TIFMAS program is not only good for other departments but is good for your home department as well,” Soto said. “It kind of opens yourself up to other things like grant funding for the equipment and needs for that program.”