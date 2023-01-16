Downtown Temple construction

Construction continues on the north side of Central Avenue near the Second Street intersection in downtown Temple. The first floors of the old Sears building and the Hawn Hotel will house retail shops, housing and restaurants. The entire first floor of the Hawn will be Union Crossing Food Hall and its eight vendors.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

New and renovated buildings along Central Avenue in downtown Temple will become home to more than a dozen new retail shops, eateries and office spaces — possibly open by summer.