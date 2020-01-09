BELTON — Annie Bailey, Ethan Taylor and Ian Farrell love theater.
Their love for it knows no bounds. In fact, they put themselves through hours of work and so much stress as statewide officers for Texas Thespians, a theater arts organization with more than 15,000 students.
But it was worth it, they said.
Ethan, a Belton High School senior, served as a state officer for the group this year. Annie, a junior, will serve next year. Ian — a freshman at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia — was the first Belton student who served as a state officer.
“You have to be in it for service. It’s really something that needs to be selfless if it’s going to be rewarding for you,” Ethan, 17, said. “You have to be selfless. Everyone who I worked with on the board is selfless. I love that aspect of it.”
One of the biggest goals for Texas Thespians, Ethan explained, is to promote arts education. That is also the focus for the group’s annual three-day festival, he said.
“It’s not just about these three days that we come together — it’s about the entire year where students are in classes, getting the word about (arts education) out to people who may not necessarily think about that on a day-to-day basis,” Ethan said. “For instance, in 2015, students scored 92 points higher on the SAT when they took four years of theater classes as opposed to a half year or less.”
Ian, 18, pushed Belton High School Theater Director Melissa Stuhff to let him and his fellow students to participate in Texas Thespians and attend their festival.
“There was a student the year before who tried to do it and our troupe didn’t end up going. That’s how I found out about it,” the directing, playwright and production major said. “I just decided that I wanted to try to extend myself and try to be a part of the greater thespian world and, maybe, extend my reach into the educational theater world.”
Stuhff said Ian completely immersed himself in Texas Thespians. Although it was their first year attending, Ian decided to run for an officer position — which required him to fill out an extensive application, film a video and go through several interviews — and got it.
“I saw the opportunity so I just thought I might as well take it. I’m obviously really glad I did,” Ian said. “I got so much (from it). The people on my board were some of the most amazing people I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with.”
Annie, 17, is ready to start her officer term.
“I’d like to gain the passion I’ve seen the other (state officers) have for theater because I love it with all my heart, but there’s just an intensity that people have from bonding with everyone through the work and hardship,” she said. “It’s something I look forward to so much. I’m worried and I’m stressed, but I’m so excited for it.”
Annie said she is thinking about studying theater management, which is focused more on the business of the industry, in college.
Stuhff said her students have grown by participating in Texas Thespians.
“They learned skills that really upped their game in the general world of theater and for our whole department,” the theater director said. “It’s really changed our department. I’ve got strong (student) leadership.”
Ethan, who plans to study acting in college, said he would not trade his experience as a Texas Thespians officer for anything.
“I got a family out of it. I know that whatever minuscule impact I was able to have done something, and I’m proud of that,” he said.