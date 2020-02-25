A Temple woman has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Rehabilitation Council of Texas for a term set to expire on Feb. 25, 2023.
Jennifer Clouse, the inclusion and diversity manager for the Temple-based McLane Co. Inc., is among the eight people appointed to the Rehabilitation Council, which partners with the Texas Workforce Commission to advocate for people with disabilities in the vocational rehabilitation process.
Other appointees are Elizabeth Kendell of San Antonio, Michael A. Ebbeler Jr. of Austin, Bobbie Jean Hodges of Fort Worth, Elizabeth “Lisa” Maciejewski-West of San Angelo, Karen Stanfill of Houston, and Gennadiy Goldenshteyn and Abdi Warsame, both of the Dallas area.
Clouse is a board member for Disability IN: Central Texas and was recognized as a Champion of Change for Disability Employment in 2014, according to a news release. She received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Midwestern State University and a master’s degree in leadership and management from Western Governors University.