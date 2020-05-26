The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division is offering three online classes this summer to help high school students prepare for college entrance exams.
An ACT Prep Bootcamp will meet virtually from 6-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, June 23-July 2.
An SAT Prep Bootcamp is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, July 7-16.
A TSI Prep Bootcamp is set for 6-8 p.m. offered Mondays-Thursdays, July 21-30.
Each course will utilize a proven curriculum developed by Cambridge Educational Services that is designed to help students understand standardized tests and how to master them. The fee for each class is just $149.
For information, or to register, visit www.templejc.edu/BCE or call 254-298-8625.