The Belton City Council unanimously approved a façade improvement grant for an exterior renovation project at 104 N. Pearl St. in Belton.
This property — constructed in 1955 and located in the Downtown Development District — is currently utilized as a duplex building.
“It is described as a modern building with a flat roof,” a city of Belton staff report said. “The applicant will be converting the duplex into a professional office for (Platinum Tax Advisory).”
Platinum Tax Advisory, an existing tax advisory business in Belton, outlined four main improvements for the $10,800 project.
“The renovations are proposed for the eastern elevation or primary façade of this building,” the staff report said. “A Tuscan white stone will cover the existing exterior asbestos material. The two large windows will be removed and replaced with a wood and glass paneled door to add a front entrance for clients. An aluminum awning with overhead braces will be installed over the new entrance. The trim will be repaired or replaced depending on the condition of the wood then painted a dark color to contrast with the new white stone.”
Although the project is expected to reach $10,800, the façade improvement grant will only fulfill half of those construction costs — the maximum match amount, according to the city of Belton.
This façade improvement grant, which will be funded through Belton’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone budget for fiscal year 2022, is anticipated to be completed by Nov. 30.
“Upon completion, the façade must be maintained for a period of three years from the time of construction,” according to the façade improvement grant program agreement. “If the façade is altered for any reason within three years of construction, (the applicant) will be required to reimburse the city of Belton immediately for the full amount of the façade improvement grant.”