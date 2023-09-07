Editor’s Note: One in a weeklong series looking at locally produced snack foods.
Carey “Grumpy” Leech started the Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team from scratch and led the squad through some hard years on the court.
Today, the feisty Belton resident uses full-court pressure to sell his formidable line-up of pepper jellies, jam, salsas, chow-chow and locally produced honey.
All are marketed under his nickname.
“Well, I’m pretty grumpy, that’s for sure,” Leech said with a laugh. “Actually, it’s from a song we used to sing on the way to church. It was a silly song about a grumpy man who turned happy, and my granddaughters thought it was funny. Then, my daughters voted on what the grandkids should call me, and they came up with Grumpy.”
“Years later, when I started making pepper jellies, I was thinking of a business name. The family helped out again, and Grumpy’s Pepper Jelly, Jam & Other Stuff was born.”
“I started out making two kinds of pepper jelly, a green and a red,” he said. “I never knew how hot they would be, so sometimes the jellies were mild, sometimes a little hotter.”
Over the years, Grumpy’s offerings grew and grew, and today he sells 20-plus kinds of pepper jellies, 25 non-pepper jellies and jam, salsa, chow-chow and honey. He raises bees, but sales are so brisk he also buys honey from other local beekeepers.
“My peppers range in heat from mild to blistering,” he said. “I have 175 pepper plants growing in a garden on Cedar Creek Road, and that garden includes a lot of pepper varieties. The mild jellies are made with banana and gypsy peppers, and it goes up. I have one jelly that combines habaneros, ghost peppers, scorpion peppers and Carolina Reaper. It’ll burn you up pretty good.”
Non-pepper varieties include mango, strawberry and a blend of blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, and a big seller is watermelon jam.
So how did a former college basketball coach get started in the jelly trade?
“About 10 years ago I was on a mission trip with First Baptist Church in Belton,” he explained. “We had a singing group, and we went on a mission to Mississippi. A lady at the church had some pepper jelly, and I fell in love with it. I decided: ‘I can do that.’”
“Gardening, working bees, canning … it keeps me off the streets,” he said. “I have to stay busy.”
Grumpy sells his products primarily at farmers markets in West Temple, Belton and at Walker Honey Farm’s market days.
Leech was hired to start a new men’s basketball program at UMHB while he was a master’s degree student at Baylor University. He finished his degree, and put together the building blocks of a new college program in his spare time.
“I was the first-ever coach at UMHB, and I started in 1979 with nothing,” he said. “We didn’t have a dressing room, the lights rarely worked, and we had no bleachers. If you wanted to watch a basketball game, you brought a chair.”
“The gym was enlarged in 1980 and dressing rooms and bleachers were added,” he recalled. “We eventually got air conditioning. I was the head coach, the trainer, the bus driver, and I taught PE classes. We struggled through 10 losing seasons, and in 1990 — my last year — we won more than we lost. Today, UMHB basketball is a totally different story — it’s a top-notch program.”
Grumpy also served in the Army at Fort Hood.
“We lived near UMHB, and in the morning my wife Ronda would walk to campus and cross a barbed-wire fence to get there. I went to Fort Hood and flew helicopters.”