BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Friday lifted a boil water notice issued earlier this week.
The supplier issued the notice Wednesday after a water line break at 4676 W. Interstate 14.
Customers affected by the notice live from the 4400 block to the 10300 block of the north side of I-14. Streets affected include North and South Wheat Road, FM 93, Kinsolving, Dew Lane, Spring Valley Lane, Dogridge Loop, Boxer, Airdale, Springer, Setter, Collie, Pointer, Terrier, Basset and Scott Lane.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 5/8/2020,” the supplier said in a statement.
Customers with questions may call Dog Ridge at 254-939-6533 or general manager Lafonda Wilsey at 254-721-0401.
To contact TCEQ, call 512-239-4691.