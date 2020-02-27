Miles of corroded water pipes in Rockdale will soon be replaced as the city is set to receive a total of $27.4 million for water and wastewater improvements.
“We’re super excited. This has been a multi-year process to define the problem, but we’re solving the problem that has been going on for over a hundred years by making the water better for the residents to drink,” said Rockdale City Manager Chris Whittaker.
The money in the form of loans and loan forgiveness will be provided by the Texas Water Development Board, which on Thursday approved a resolution for financial assistance, according to a news release.
The $27.4 million in financial assistance will consist of a $15,715,000 loan and $500,000 in loan forgiveness from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and a $10,825,000 loan and $400,000 in loan forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. Rockdale will use the assistance for finance planning, acquisition, design, and construction costs associated with water and wastewater system improvements, the release said.
“The water projects are primarily to replace the cast iron pipes that are over 60 years old … Then on the wastewater side, it’s to build a sequencing batch reactor tank,” Whittaker said.
This will add a third SBR tank to Rockdale’s two existing ones. The city also is looking to replace some UV lights that are outdated and not functioning properly.
Rockdale’s second phase will be to replace its wastewater treatment plant from 1953, Whittaker said.
“It’s been a problem in Rockdale since its inception, and the water treatment plant and cast iron pipes we have are hurting the quality of water in Rockdale,” Whittaker said.
In addition to the loan forgiveness, Rockdale could save approximately $7.3 million over the life of the loans by using the DWSRF and CWSRF programs.
With the $16,215,000 provided by the DWSRF, the city will replace water lines. The $11,225,000 from the CWSRF will enable Rockdale to rehabilitate and improve its wastewater treatment plant, the release said.
TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.
Telegram staff writer Joel Valley contributed to this report.