The Bell County Expo Center in Belton will soon have a new name — the Cadence Bank Center.
After months of discussion and proposals about finding a naming sponsor for the county’s event center, Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the sponsor agreement Monday. Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who has worked in banking previously, abstained from the vote.
Officials said the agreement with Houston-based Cadence Bank would bring in a total of $2,865,970 over the 10-year term of the contract, which begins on June 1.
Kayla Landeros, a former Temple city attorney who provided legal advice for the county, said the agreement also included other benefits to the bank in return for the money, which will be paid annually.
“As part of the agreement, Bell County and the Expo Center are agreeing that Cadence Bank will be the exclusive sponsor of the center in the category of banking and insurance,” Landeros said.
Landeros said that the contract with the bank and the county only applies to center-owned events, which are events organized and sponsored by Bell County Expo Inc.
Officials said this wording would still allow third-party events, such as the annual county youth fair, to go out and get their own sponsors without being constrained by the agreement.
Commissioners also did discuss the existence of ATMs at the center, which would not be sponsored by the bank.
Since the agreement did not touch on ATMs, officials said that those could be provided by another service while maintaining the agreement.
The Expo Center was officially built in 1987, and helped bring in a lot of business for the county each year, remaining open during most of the coronavirus pandemic as venues in other Texas cities had limited operations or were closed. A $24.6 million expansion for a new livestock and equine center, approved by Commissioners in 2016, opened in late July 2018.
While the Commissioners voted overwhelmingly to support the naming agreement, some members of the community have opposed any effort to rename the building.
When the decision to consider finding a naming sponsor for the building was announced, Becky Garth, widow of former County Judge John Garth who died in 2008, expressed her opposition.
Garth said she opposed the renaming because, when her husband gathered the support to build the structure, he wanted it to represent the community whose tax money went into building it.
“It became known as the Garth dome and it has a few other not-so-nice names,” Garth said. “The Garth dome kind of stuck with everybody but John said, ‘No, this needs to be the Bell County Exposition Center.’ (This was) because the taxpayers were in the process of paying for it and would be the ones to benefit from it.”
Last year, Tim Stephens, executive director for the center, spoke in favor of this type of agreement, which has become popular for venues in recent years.
“People have the right to have their opinion of this, but it is my feeling that, when a facility has grown to the point that an entity would want to purchase the naming rights, it should be seriously considered,” Stephens said. “I think the citizens of Bell County appreciate the fact that we do everything possible to enhance our revenues in order to cover the cost of operating this venue. Naming rights have become a major source of revenue for venues, and it is time that we should at least explore the opportunity.”