BELTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District, will host a meeting Thursday to provide information and receive public input on the revision of the Stillhouse Hollow Lake master plan.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St. in Belton.
A brief presentation on the plan will start the meeting, followed by an open house for the public to view current land use maps, ask questions and provide comments about the project.
The current master plan, last updated in 1970, is in need of revision to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends and Corps management policy, the Corps said in a news release.
Key topics to be addressed in the revised master plan include revised land classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs and special topics such as invasive species management and threatened and endangered species habitat, according to the release.
Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the master plan, officials said.
The master plan study area will include Stillhouse Hollow Lake and all adjacent recreational and natural resources properties under Corps administration. Revision of the master plan will not address in detail the technical operational aspects of the reservoir related to the water supply or flood risk management missions of the project.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake, five miles south of Belton, was officially impounded in 1968. It was constructed and managed for flood risk management, water supply, fish and wildlife, and recreation.
Questions pertaining to the proposed revision can be addressed to: Ronnie Bruggman, Lake Manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 3740 FM 1670, Belton, Texas 76513, or call 254-939-2461.