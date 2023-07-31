Belton facade grant

A façade grant was approved for 100 S. Water St. in downtown Belton. The building, a former Grand Opera site, was occupied by First Christian Church for more than a century.

The former Grand Opera site in downtown Belton will receive a makeover after the Belton City Council recently approved a facade improvement grant for the property in the local historic district.

