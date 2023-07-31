The former Grand Opera site in downtown Belton will receive a makeover after the Belton City Council recently approved a facade improvement grant for the property in the local historic district.
Salado resident Lina Chtay, the applicant, recently purchased the building at 100 S. Water St. in Belton — which previously housed the First Christian Church for more than a century — with the plans to provide leasable retail and restaurant spaces.
“The total cost of the facade project is estimated at $231,000,” Tina Moore, a planner with the city of Belton, said in a staff report. “The applicant stated this was previously several storefronts and has requested the maximum matching grant allowed for two storefronts with three visible facades.”
With aerial footage of the property showing a roof pattern that indicated two storefronts, Belton City Council OK’d the maximum amount of $40,000 — funding that will help fund several exterior renovations on the north, west and south sides of the building.
“This is a high-priority two-part commercial block with Romanesque Revival stylistic influence,” Moore, who cited the 2012 City of Belton Historic Resources Survey, said. “This building was built in 1895 with a limestone exterior.”
The Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone fiscal year 2023 budget had allocated $90,000 in total facade improvement grant funding, according to the city of Belton.
Planned improvements, which the Historic Preservation Commission also approved earlier this month, include replacing several windows, removing inlay from four previously filled windows, cleaning and sealing the limestone exterior and adding signage.
“Three windows were shown on the eastern section of the building,” Moore said. “In 1907, the Christian Church occupied this property. The western windows were removed and the overall height of the building was reduced to two stories. Windows were added to the second floor at the southern elevation.”
Other improvements and openings were made to the building during a remodel in 1930.
“The applicant is requesting to open previously closed windows and replace the existing upper-story windows,” Moore said. “Typically, historic windows contain wooden sills and muntins but are prone to damage from the elements and as well as time. The applicant indicates that the existing wooden frames are damaged and requests that they be removed to prevent damage from moisture.”
The new windows will be double layered with a solar film that will provide a tinted finish.
“The historic practice recommends clear or very slightly tinted glass to be used on the upper and storefront windows,” Moore said. “Per our design guidelines, when window replacement is necessary, it must be done within the existing historic openings to avoid filling in or enlarging the original windows. The applicant is maintaining the configuration of the upper windows.”
Of the $231,000 total cost for the project, $180,000 will go toward the removal and replacement of windows; $12,000 toward a power wash and seal of the exterior of the building, $24,000 toward the removal and replacement of signage; and $15,000 toward paint and sandblasting, according to Peerless Enterprises in Belton.