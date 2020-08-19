The Tax Appraisal District of Bell County’s board of directors defended itself in a letter responding to state Rep. Hugh Shine’s allegations that the district was not providing taxpayers’ documentation justifying proposed higher appraisal within a statutorily-required time limit.
“The information presented to us indicates that the appraisal district has never refused to give information to a taxpayer, although there were some limited instance where the appraisal district was not able to get the property owner the information at least 14 days before their first scheduled appraisal review board hearing,” the board’s chairman, Royce Matkin, told Shine in a letter.
The board approved the letter — which was written by the district’s attorney, Matthew Tepper — last week. The vote was 5-0, with Matkin and member Barry Harper absent. Chief Appraiser Billy White provided the letter to the Telegram this week.
“This board expects the chief appraiser and all employees of the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County to comply with the provisions of the Texas Property Tax Code,” Matkin said, adding the board is confident White is complying with laws. “We are willing to entertain evidence to the contrary.”
Shine, a Temple Republican, accused the appraisal district of not following a law requiring it to provide evidence justifying a proposed appraisal increase to property owners within 14 days.
“I must emphasize this is happening on a large scale,” Shine said in an Aug. 4 letter. “These are not isolated instances involving only a few taxpayers. My discussions lead me to believe that thousands of taxpayers in Bell County have been denied this procedural right.”
Matkin pushed back on Shine’s claim.
The appraisal district board chairman said 1,681 evidence packets were provided to property owners more than 14 days before their scheduled appraisal review board hearing. This year, he said, 1,719 property owners requested evidence packets. Only 38 did not get their packets within that 14-day requirement.
“These numbers suggest that in spite of what may have been communicated to your office, the number of property owners who even requested evidence packets was less than 2,000,” Matkin said. “According to the appraisal district’s data, over 97 percent of the property owners who required information under (the Texas Property Tax Code) received their evidence packets in a timely fashion.”
Still, Matkin and the board are open to seeing proof contrary to the Tax Appraisal District’s data.
“If your office or others can offer compelling evidence that suggests the appraisal district’s numbers are significantly flawed, we would absolutely entertain this evidence for our review,” Matkin said.
This situation, though, has shown the board of directors that the Tax Appraisal District has failed in making the appraisal process as transparent as possible, Matkin said.
“Regardless, the appraisal district can do a better job at providing the evidence that is requested by property owners,” Matkin said. “As a result of your letter, this board is going to undertake a review of all the electronic forms used to file a protest and request information to ensure that they are taxpayer friendly, encourage transparency and result in all taxpayers getting the information they are entitled to when they are entitled to it.”