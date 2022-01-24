BELTON — It may not be game over for some Bell County businesses.
Some county game rooms will be allowed to temporarily reopen after Commissioners unanimously voted Monday to suspend a section of a county ordinance.
The ordinance was reexamined following a request from a Belton business owner. The suspended section exempted game rooms in operation before Jan. 1, 2021, from county distancing requirements.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the suspended section would allow game rooms to temporarily reopen while Commissioners reconsider changes.
During this period, Blackburn said, the county will look at other changes to the ordinance to cut down on costs.
“The fire marshal indicated that there were a couple other provisions in here that he would suggest, based upon an attorney’s advice, that we might look at,” Blackburn said. “My suggestion would be that, if we go through that process, we look at it comprehensively because there is time and money involved.”
To update the ordinance, Commissioners would need to have a public comment period and do a takings assessment, two things the county required when the ordinance was first passed.
The county passed the ordinance regulating game room operations in July following concerns over crime generated by similar businesses.
Game rooms, according to state law, would be those businesses with six or more amusement redemption machines that allow players an opportunity to win a prize completely, or partially, by chance. Under state law, game rooms are allowed to reward players with non-cash merchandise prizes, toys or novelties with a wholesale value less than $5 or 10 times the amount charged to play.
Steve McDermott, owner of the Kensho game room in Belton, requested the ordinance change.
McDermott’s business at 112 E. Central Ave. opened in April 2021 and had to reduce the number of machines in the business since the implementation of the ordinance.
Under the ordinance, game rooms cannot be within 1,500 feet of a neighborhood, place of worship or a school. McDermott’s business is located in downtown Belton, less than the required distance away from a nearby church.
Since the ordinance went into place, McDermott said he has had trouble keeping the business open due to having so few game machines.
“This process has taken a long time and my resources have pretty much been depleted, I have taken out a loan to keep myself afloat,” McDermott said. “I’ve gone from about 100% capacity down to about 10% because of the number of games.”
Commissioners did not know when or if they would change the ordinance, with the best case scenario showing the process being complete by the first or second week of March.
If the changes are not passed at the end of the amendment process, the suspension of the ordinance’s section would end.