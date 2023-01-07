Travel through downtown Temple soon will be limited once more as a local company shuts its doors.
Tour Temple, which operated electric scooter rentals and local wine and brewery tours, announced this week it would close its doors. The company, which has operated inside Corkys Beer and Wine Bar, has had difficulty making a profit over the almost two years it has been in operation.
Dan Elder, who owns both Corkys and Tour Temple with his wife, Gloria, said the two services have struggled to make any money and it was no longer possible for the company to maintain them.
“We had high hopes and we brought in three kinds of new entertainment venues to downtown and thought that each of them could prop up each other,” Elder said.
Dan Elder said that giving tours of local breweries and wineries, as well as renting out the tour buses and limousines for other occasions, never really took off in the community.
Despite his expectations of having the beer or wine tours operating throughout the week, the response locally never lived up to what the company envisioned.
“When we built the business plan, we expected three tours a week and in the end in a month I would be lucky if we had four tours,” Elder said. “We thought we would supplement the tours with rentals, so we had a limousine and the shuttle bus, but we hardly had any uses of (them).”
For the company’s scooter fleet, Elder said the main problem there was the maintenance and work needed to operate the endeavor.
Those who did ride the scooters, Elder said, treated them similarly to how one would treat a rental car. He said there were even some of the scooters that were damaged so badly after they were driven at a high speed into something that they needed to be replaced.
With all the maintenance costs, and pay for a full-time employee to manage the fleet, Elder said that this summer, which had the highest ridership for the scooters, was the first time the company broke even on the investment.
“The problem with scooters is that they are like a child and that they need care all the time. We were picking up scooters every day and putting them where they belong, keeping the streets and sidewalks clear. They need to be charged every couple of days, and they need to be maintained and cleaned.”
Elder said that one of the main thoughts the company had when introducing the scooters is people downtown would use them for transportation when they needed to go to lunch or other nearby locations.
“The scooters did have some use but they are kind of a novelty item,” Elder said. “People didn’t use them for transportation per se, they mainly used them for entertainment and to ride around and check some things out. We thought people would use them to go from point to point.”
Now, Elder said the scooters will go back to the company that Tour Temple leased them from and will go on to other communities across the country.
Elder said that even if the interest in scooters does increase in the future he doesn’t see himself diving back into the market due to how slim the margins are.
Despite all the issues with the two aspects of Tour Temple, Elder said the third investment the company originally had, Corkys, was doing well enough on its own to continue into the future.
“It has shown a lot more promise and we have had a lot more interest and a lot more support for what we have done at the bar,” Elder said. “So we will continue to do live music, karaoke and our comedy is still a staple. We are trying to bring in some new entertainment to the community so that is going to continue.