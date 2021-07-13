Miller Springs Nature Center will remain open to the public and managed by the cities of Temple and Belton for the next 20 years once a new lease agreement with a federal agency is completed.
On Tuesday evening, the Belton City Council authorized City Manager Sam Listi to approve the lease agreement for the Miller Springs Nature Center — a joint operation between Temple, Belton and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“We are currently in the third year of a five-year lease, and all parties … believe it is in the public interest to extend the existing agreement to 2041 with very minor changes to the language,” a Belton city staff report said.
The property, at 1473 FM 2271 east of the Belton Dam, contains 260 acres of scenic natural area located between the Leon River and 100-foot high bluffs.
The nature center first opened in November 1993, but temporarily closed after the Miller Spring Alliance’s lease with the Corps of Engineers ended in August 2017.
The center reopened in May 2018 under the joint operation of Temple and Belton. Each city has set responsibilities. Temple dedicated staff to take care of daily maintenance of the reserve while Belton coordinates and manages volunteer events.
Belton staffers have coordinated more than 1,700 volunteer hours, removed 470 pounds of trash in 2021, installed trail signage, installed new maps at kiosks, began an annual native wildflower seed spreading event and provided online educational programming.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said the partnership has worked well.
“Staff and volunteers from both cities came together and were able to work quickly to get the partnership approved and Miller Springs Nature Center reopened,” Myers said in 2020. “The ongoing relationship has been strong and continues to work well.”
The Temple City Council is expected to approve the lease agreement at their Aug. 5 meeting.
“The Central Texas community has been steadfast in its appreciation and support of the ongoing maintenance and improvements that have enabled thousands of visits to safely enjoy the facility throughout the past three years,” according to an updated Miller Spring Nature Center management plan. “Both cities remain committed to continuing the high-quality levels of service that have been established … through the next 20 years.”