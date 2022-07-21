Roscoe Harrison Jr.

Rev. Roscoe Harrison, pastor of Eighth Street Baptist Church, died Sunday. Through his life, he witnessed and recorded the turmoil of the civil rights movement. Harrison met Martin Luther King Jr. just one month before King was assassinated.

 Courtesy photo

Temple City Council members unanimously chose to honor the late Rev. Roscoe C Harrison Jr. Thursday — committing to rename a section of Avenue C after the community leader.

