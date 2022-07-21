Temple City Council members unanimously chose to honor the late Rev. Roscoe C Harrison Jr. Thursday — committing to rename a section of Avenue C after the community leader.
The section of Avenue C to receive a dual name of Rev Roscoe Harrison Jr. Way is between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 14th Street. Officials noted the section of road borders the Eighth Street Baptist Church, where Harrison was the pastor.
Council members praised Harrison, who died in February, for his involvement in the community.
“He was a great advocate for the community as a whole, he loved the community,” Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said. “I think that the honor will help keep his memory alive.”
The vote Thursday was only an affirmation to rename the road, as city policy requires a person be dead for at least a year before a street can be dedicated.
City Manager Brynn Myers recommended that the city wait until construction, planned along Avenue C, is completed before an official dedication is conducted.
Myers noted that city staff, Temple residents and Harrison’s wife Sandra have all been supportive of the change.
“I think this is something that staff is supportive of, but I have also received multiple communications from citizens in support of this request as well,” Myers said.
With the dual street names properties along this section of road will get to choose what they would like to be addressed as. Officials said 10 properties would be directly affected by the street’s name change, with seven additional properties having Avenue C frontage but addresses on nearby roads.
Trailblazer
Harrison was born in Belton during the days of segregation, graduating from the black-only Harris High School and later Temple College.
Breaking barriers as an award-winning journalist, Harrison was the first black reporter at the Temple Daily Telegram in 1966 and at the San Antonio Express News in 1967. When he was 16, Harrison also worked as a radio announcer at KTEM radio in 1960.
Harrison worked for decades as the first black news anchor at KCEN-TV in 1970.
One of Harrison’s most notable achievements was when he was part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning team at Jet magazine, which won for its coverage of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Later, Harrison served as the deputy press secretary for the late Texas Attorney General and Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hill, and was the spokesman for Scott & White Healthcare until 2012.
Mayor Tim Davis gave his full support to the street’s new name, and said it was an honor to make the dedication.
“I think that is appropriate that (the street) intersects with MLK Drive, right there by his church,” Davis said. “There could not be a better place or time. This is an easy (decision).”