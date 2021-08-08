Temple College announced that it will begin offering a two-part course series this fall, which aims to teach students how to create a strong project management plan.
Project Management for Information Technology: Part One will be offered virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from Aug. 18 to Oct. 13.
“Topics covered will include proper ways to gather requirements, identify stakeholders, create a project charter, and build out a plan based on the Project Management Institute’s Project Management Body of Knowledge guidelines,” Davis said in a news release.
Although Project Management for Information Technology: Part Two — the final course of the two-part series — will be offered on Mondays and Wednesday. Coursework will not begin until Oct. 18.
The class, which will run till Dec. 8, will meet virtually from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Topics covered will include how to execute, monitor, control and close a project based on the Project Management Institute’s Project Management Body of Knowledge guidelines,” Davis said. “The course also will focus on the leadership aspect of project management and interpersonal skills needed to engage with multiple stakeholders and lead a project to a successful closure.”
These courses are $589 each, according to Temple College.
Davis said students, who are looking toward new careers in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, may qualify for financial assistance — aid that can be inquired about by calling 254-298-8625.
Students can begin the registration process by emailing Temple College’s Business and Continuing Education department at bce@templejc.edu.