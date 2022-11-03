Temple will now contribute twice as much as originally planned for infrastructure related to a sculpture.
Due to increasing costs of materials, the Temple City Council voted 4-0 to approve a new agreement with the Temple Health and Bioscience District on Thursday. The agreement will see the city reimburse the district $150,000 for the design and construction of a concrete base for a new sculpture.
Officials said the stylized metal DNA helix, titled Helix for Life, will be located inside the Avenue U roundabout at its intersection with South 13th Street.
Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for the city, said the request from the district for the increased contribution on the project came due to rising prices on construction materials.
“It is the city’s understanding that the cost increase is a result of the inflationary factors related to the price of concrete,” Nowlin said.
The original estimate for the project was $75,000. City officials said that this estimate was made before any planning and surveying of the land had taken place.
After designs for the sculpture’s base took place, officials realized improvements were needed to deal with soil and other ground conditions in the area.
Officials said that the Bioscience District will provide the statue while the city will help out on the cost of the 6-foot diameter base.
The science-themed sculpture will be located in between the city’s two largest health providers, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he had got calls earlier Thursday from residents in the city who were concerned about the increased cost of the project.
“There are contingencies built into the budget to handle things just like this, so we can keep projects up and running and moving forward,” Davis said. “It is just not a matter of one thing getting funded while we put another $75,000 into the base of this art piece.”
In August, a city spokesman said public art pieces, such as the proposed sculpture, were good for the city.
“Visual arts should be celebrated,” then-spokesman Alex Gibbs said. “These sculptures are just an extension of this celebration within a growing community.”
Temple currently has about 34 art pieces located throughout the city, including several sculptures along the Friar’s Creek Trail that intersects with the roundabout.
In addition to the Avenue U sculpture, two more have been proposed by the city. These would be located at the intersections of West Adams Avenue, West Central Avenue, Airport Road and Interstate 35, in a grassy area just west of the freeway.
Officials are working with the Texas Department of Transportation on these artworks, though plans have yet to be finalized.