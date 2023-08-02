A new best friend

Gabriel Rodriguez looks into the eye of his newly adopted red Siberian husky during a free adoption event at the Temple Animal Shelter in August 2022.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The Temple Animal Shelter is looking to pair its four-legged friends with Temple-area residents as part of its Clear the Shelter campaign — a month-long initiative where every animal adoption fee is half priced.

