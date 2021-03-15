BELTON — The creation of a new solar farm is now dawning on Bell County as commissioners discuss the possibility of a tax abatement for the project.
During Monday’s Commissioner Court meeting, the county held a public comment period on the issue and unanimously decided to create a reinvestment zone for the project in a 5-0 vote. The proposed farm would be owned by 8minute Solar Energy and located east of Temple.
The county estimates the site would bring in just under $6 million of county tax revenue over the project’s lifetime, with $2.1 million in the first 10 years. The bordering school districts of Academy and Rogers independent school districts are estimated to see a total of $19 million in property tax revenue from the project.
The site for the farm, located between State Highway 53 and U.S. Highway 190, will cover about 10,122 acres — almost triple the size of the Big Elm Solar Project farm near Troy approved last year.
Commissioners still need to vote on a proposed tax abatement for the farm, which is scheduled for the body’s May 3 meeting.
“I’m looking forward to working with 8minute Solar on our second solar farm project for the county,” County Judge David Blackburn said. “It should be a win-win-win … for the county, 8minute Solar, and our residents.”
Blackburn said the proposed solar farm would include an estimated $170 million investment into the county for its construction.
The solar company estimates construction would start on the land in October of 2022, with the project being completed by Dec. 31, 2023.
The solar farm will not own the land that the panels are set to be installed on, rather leasing the land from its owners.
Commissioner Bill Schumann, who represents the area, said the solar farm would be good for the county but especially so for the school districts. He said the districts would be able to get more revenue without the need for expanded infrastructure.
Schumann said the tax abatement for this project would be the same as the one offered to Big Elm Solar Project that came to the county last year.
“The abatement itself is a carbon copy of what we did for the other instillation,” he said. “And we feel that what is fair and good for one should be fair and good for the next one, so we are not giving one preferential treatment over the next one that shows up.”
For Schumann, one element about this farm compared to the one approved last year is the lack of opposition from neighbors.
Blackburn said those interested in getting information about the application for the abatement can visit his office, with a map of parcels available in Commissioner Schumann’s office.