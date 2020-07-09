Work will now begin on the second of the four final phases of construction to update a portion of Temple’s aging wastewater system.
In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Temple City Council approved a resolution authorizing the construction contract of more than $1.55 million for Phase 4A of the Bird Creek Interceptor Project. This will be the second of four sub-phases for the final segment of the project that has started construction.
The four sub-phases of this final section had been set to be all one project, but the project was split into four phases after it stalled in February due to a high project cost.
“When we bid this the first time as one large project we only got two bids,” City Engineer Richard Wilson said. “The projection is the four phases will come in at about $17 million, which is close to our original opinion of probable cost. The bids we received the first time around were in excess of $21.5 million.”
The Bird Creek Interceptor Project is a move by the city to rehabilitate and replace sections of the aging 1950s wastewater system.
The entire Phase 4 of the interceptor project stretches from near Wagon Trail Road in the south to Loop 363 at Bird Creek Terrace in the north. Phase 4A encompasses the southernmost section of the fourth section, located mostly between Wagon Trail Road and Midway Drive.
The interceptor, which spans from Central to South Temple, is about 6,200 acres in size and has deteriorated over the past 70 years.
“Phase 4A extends from Wagon Trail Road to just south of Midway Drive,” city spokesman Cody Weems said. “The project will replace existing deteriorated collection lines, manholes, rehabilitate existing lines and will increase capacity.”
The breakdown of the larger phase into four smaller projects allowed for cheaper and more competitive bidding.
Assistant City Manager David Olson said specialized and routine work is now separated into their own phases, widening the number of companies that can compete for the contract. City staff originally estimated this phase to cost $1.8 million, about $243,000 more than the bid received by the city.
City officials have allowed for a one-year construction timeline for the project.
The largest of the sub-phases, 4B, was approved by the Council in May for more than $10.7 million and involves the digging of two tunnels for the project.