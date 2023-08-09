Accordion-fueled Tejano music, lowrider cars, Latino dancers and street food — all the ingredients for a Texas-sized party are in place for Fiesta Temple, a downtown concert celebrating Mexico’s independence from Spain.
The celebration — which features four red-hot Latino bands and a group of 28 dancers from San Antonio — will be held Sept. 16 at the MLK Festival Grounds, 301 N. Fourth St. in downtown Temple.
“Our headliner will be David Lee Garza — the Godfather of Tejano,” said event organizer Roney Castro. “David plays the accordion, and he has had several vocalists in his band go on to stardom. One of those is Jay Perez, and Jay will be here performing individually and with David. They have a single together that is the No. 1 song in Mexico right now.”
Garza is a two-time Grammy Award winner who has been performing on Texas and Mexico stages since he was a child. He blends his Tejano sound with country, rock, jazz and polka.
“Jay Perez is known as The Voice of Tejano,” Castro said. “He mixes R&B with traditional Tejano sound and has a smooth powerful voice that can deliver romantic ballads as well as upbeat dance tunes.”
Perez has received three Grammy nominations and has released several No. 1 songs in Mexico, Texas and across the nation.
Also performing at Fiesta Temple will be Mike Gonzalez & The Iconiczz. The son of the late Jimmy Gonzalez, a titan of Tejano music and an eight-time Grammy winner, Mike has inherited his dad’s musical passion.
“We will have two large screens set up and while Mike is performing, we will be showing a tribute to his dad,” Castro said.
The final band — De Los Kumbias — is a 10-piece group from San Antonio that is hugely popular with the younger generation, according to Castro.
“This band has a loyal fan base that follows them wherever they go,” he said. “We’ll definitely have some Kumbias fans coming to Temple.”
The band specializes in cumbia and high-energy songs and dances.
Speaking of dance, a special group of dancing women will open the concert and will dance with the crowd throughout the night and on stage between acts. Viva Tejana dance company consists of women from all backgrounds, from students to business professionals to grandmothers.
One of the unique attractions to Fiesta Temple will be a special car show featuring members of the Firme Tiempo lowrider car club based in Killeen. The group started in 1995 and has more than 80 members.
“We are a little limited on space for a car show, but I think we’ll have about 20 vehicles on site,” Castro said. “These are some amazing rides — some of these folks spend more on their cars than on their homes.”
About 10 vendors will be providing treats for the hungry, including a variety of tacos and street foods.
“We are bringing in food vendors that offer more than the traditional fare,” Castro said. “We are looking for State Fair-style foods. One of our vendors, Hot Moma Tacos, will offer fajitas and carne asada baked into a poblano pepper, smothered in Mexican cheeses and served on tortillas. We will have plenty of good food.”
The event will also feature a kid’s zone with inflatables and games.
Tickets for Fiesta Temple are $20 in advance at centraltexastickets.com and $25 at the gate. Kids 12 and under will be admitted free with an adult.
“Fiesta Temple is being presented by the Temple Breakfast Lions Club,” Castro said. “The proceeds will help us fund our programs with Feed My Sheep, the McLane Children’s hospital and the Jim Hornsby Feed My Sheep Children’s Free Clinic, a Temple-based clinic that provides free healthcare for children.”
Castro said Fiesta Temple is being marketed statewide and a massive crowd is expected.