For first responders in Temple, driving skills are important when responding to emergencies.
In order to help improve these skills, the Temple City Council unanimously approved a contract to design a new facility Thursday. The facility, a large concrete driving pad, will accommodate driving practice for all city departments.
Design of the project will be done by Temple-based Kasberg, Patrick & Associates at the cost of $174,080.
Allen Teston, deputy chief of the Temple Police Department, said the specialized facility will really help his department and Temple Fire & Rescue.
“The city does not have a dedicated area for driver training and has utilized other city-owned property or the police department or other law enforcement agencies’ facilities for training,” Teston said. “City-owned asphalt parking lots are not designed to handle the weight of large trucks conducting tight turning maneuvers or police vehicles conducting emergency driving skills at high speeds. Asphalt can be damaged by heavyweight fire trucks or Public Work trucks and high-speed driving and braking of police vehicles.”
City officials said the public safety pad is expected to be built south of the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, next to Temple Fire House No. 8.
Design of the driving pad is expected to take up to 120 days to complete, with construction starting after that. Officials estimate construction will finish later this year or early in 2023.
The cost to build the facility and install the needed equipment is estimated to be $2.59 million, though that could change depending on the design results.
The pad will cover between four to five acres with concrete that is reinforced enough to handle the weight of heavy city vehicles without cracking.
In addition to the pad, the facility will include a covered trailer storage facility, front and side loading dumpster training areas and an underground trash training facility. A large drafting pit, of between 20,000 and 30,000 gallons, is also planned to allow the city’s firefighters to simulate pumping water from a static source such as a lake to supply its hoses.
Temple’s police, fire, solid waste and public works departments are expected to start using the site first, though other training will move to the facility later.
Mitch Randles, fire chief of Temple Fire & Rescue, said having a place to train various firefighting operations is important for the department.
“The most commonly used piece of equipment used in the fire department is the apparatus,” Randles said. “Driving these vehicles takes significant skills and training to operate them in a safe and efficient manner. This driving pad will give the department a site where firefighters can learn and hone their close maneuvering, pump operation and other driving abilities that are vital to daily operations.”
Officials pointed out that the training at the pad will not only be used for new hires but also continuing training for existing employees.