Temple residents will have a chance to comment on development plans for the city’s downtown Monday during an online forum.
City officials will present their final draft of the downtown district neighborhood plan through multiple media outlets. The presentation will start at 7 p.m. on Channel 10, or on the city’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Officials are asking those who live and work in the area, as well as anyone else who is interested, to attend and give feedback.
The city’s downtown district includes the area south of French Avenue, west of 14th Street, north of Avenue F, and east of both Ninth Street and the railroad tracks crossed by Adams and Central Avenue.
This downtown district plan is one of the 18 neighborhood plans that have either been developed by the city, in development or are planned. The plans will propose projects in each neighborhood that the city will work on.
Those looking for more information can go to the city’s website at templetx.gov/lovedowntown.