While many businesses struggled to retain workers, a Texas-based hamburger chain with four stores in the Temple-Belton area found a way to retain employees during the COVID worker crunch.
Local Whataburger employees have received a portion of $90 million in bonuses for their efforts in a year impacted by a pandemic and record winter storms, according to restaurant spokeswoman Jennifer Meza.
“The past year certainly reshaped how we live, work and play with the restaurant industry hit hard by COVID and the winter storm,” Meza said in a phone interview.
Many local businesses are struggling to find employees because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus and increases in unemployment pay in effect until September. But Whataburger’s bonus program is keeping its employees on the job, Meza said.
“At the start of the pandemic, we couldn’t conduct in-person hiring, but we quickly pivoted to virtual hiring,” she said “This was important. We needed to stay fully staffed to meet the needs of our customers.”
Meza said Temple-area stores didn’t cut back on hours or cut staff.
“We knew our employees were counting on their jobs to support themselves and their families,” she said. “In fact, we hired new employees who had lost their jobs at other places.”
While expansion plans are on hold at many Texas businesses because of the struggle to find new employees, Meza said Whataburger is eyeing expansion.
“Whataburger is opening 37 new locations, across 13 markets, including Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Jacksonville, Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee,” she said. “And, we are going into new markets — Kansas City, Nashville and Colorado Springs.”
In addition to retention bonuses, Meza said the company doubled 401(k) matching for 2020 and has given general managers a new title — operating partners.
“They are business leaders who run multimillion-dollar restaurants, take care of their teams and serve as the face of Whataburger in their communities,” she said. “They are the hearts and souls of our brand.”