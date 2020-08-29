Sports World has been a staple in the Temple business community since opening in 1974.
The retail sporting goods dealer — at 120 S. Main St. — specializes in uniforms for local teams and the screen-printing of apparel. But with many local sports leagues postponing games this summer in response to COVID-19, Sports World explored new business opportunities.
“We’re selling more masks than anything else,” owner Bryce Alsup said. “We were closed for five weeks, and during the mandatory shutdown, one of our suppliers started making custom sublimated masks.”
Alsup told the Telegram his sporting goods business first tested the mask market with a shipment of face-coverings featuring Temple High School — a decision he said quickly showed its worth.
“We got our first test run of Temple Wildcat masks the week before we were allowed to reopen,” Alsup said. “We weren’t open to sell the masks, so our friends over at Johnnie’s Cleaning & Tailoring agreed to put them on the counter for us.”
In less than 24 hours, Sports World had sold 200 masks. Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott was one of the first mask customers.
“Temple has such a loyal fan base to Temple High School and Temple Wildcat football,” Alsup said. “When we got the shipment of Temple Wildcat masks, the response was incredible.”
Alsup said Sports World has sold more than 10,000 masks to date, and recently added more options to its inventory.
Most masks are priced at $10 each and now include options for other Central Texas high schools.
“I’ve also incorporated the three local middle schools. ... And then I have some other non-school-related masks,” he said.
He emphasized how it’s been an odd experience, operating as a sporting goods retailer during a time when sports have not been a guarantee. Although their uniform sales were lower than normal over the summer, Alsup said that business was merely delayed.
“Dealing with this whole pandemic has been very odd. The fact that baseball played, but three months later than usual was odd … because we’re printing baseball uniforms in late June and early July when we normally are printing baseball uniforms in March,” Alsup said. “So what is generally very slow for us in June, July and August has actually been busy compared to other years. Our busy season just got pushed back.”
Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce’s president, said he is proud of Sports World adapting its business model to meet the needs of Temple and the surrounding communities.
“The resiliency and creativity of businesses like Sports World just really gives you reason to be proud to be a part of this community,” Henry told the Telegram. “When you look at what they were facing … wondering what they were going to do to recover and get ahead. But they found a way to meet a need in this community through selling masks.”
And Henry stressed how that is what small business is all about.
“They sat, they talked and said ‘We can do this,’” he said.