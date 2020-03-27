Two Temple railroad crossings will be temporarily closed next week as BNSF Railway starts repair work Monday.
The two affected railroad crossings are on South 25th Street between West Avenues E and F, and on South 49th Street between West Avenues D and G.
The closures for railroad repairs will begin Monday and continue until Thursday evening.
City officials said northbound traffic along 25th Street will be diverted to West Avenue H and 31st Street, with southbound traffic diverted to West Avenue D and 31st Street.
Residents headed south along 49th Street will be diverted to the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35.
After a similar closure last month, Temple Police Department officials warn residents to not try and circumvent the construction barriers.
Officials said the police department responded to two calls where residents were injured trying to get pass the railroad crossings that were under construction. Those who try and get around the barricade, both on foot or with a vehicle, risk serious injury or damage to their vehicles.
The city has asked for residents with questions about the closures to contact the city’s transportation services division at 254-298-5653.