Belton Parks and Recreation Director Matt Bates’ duties will now include serving as the interim director of public works, the city of Belton announced on Friday.
Bates will replace Angellia Points, whose last day with the city will fall on July 16.
“Points … recently resigned after seven years with the city, and is moving to Missouri, following her husband’s change of command from Fort Hood,” city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release.
However, Belton City Manager Sam Listi — who appointed Bates to fill Points’ role — believes Bates is well equipped to lead the department in the meantime, and noted his accomplishments with the parks and recreation department.
Those accolades include being recognized as the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Citizen of the Year, the reopening of Miller Spring Nature Center in partnership with the city of Temple and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, expanding Heritage Park, and expanding parks and recreation events and programs.
“Matt is well prepared for this role,” Listi said. “His management and people skills will be a good fit in the public works department during this transition in leadership.”
Bates, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Hardin-Simmons University in 2010 and a master’s degree from Angelo State University in 2012, said he is ready to take on this additional responsibility.
“I appreciate the trust extended to me with this responsibility and look forward to working with a new group of outstanding employees,” Bates, an employee with the city of Belton for nearly nine years, said. “The overall goal remains the same, which is to serve the citizens well.”
Romer said the city of Belton is actively conducting a statewide search for a permanent public works director replacement.