BELTON — Cities across Bell County will soon receive gifts, not from Santa but from county officials.
Shay Luedeke, tax assessor-collector for the county, announced at the Commissioners Court meeting Monday that he would soon distribute more than $417,000 to local government entities. The money is part of the annual child safety fee allocations that Commissioners unanimously approved at their meeting.
Officials said money from the county’s hotel and motel tax will also be distributed at the same time.
The fees, which are meant for local safety projects, come as part of the $1.50 residents are charged to register their vehicles each year.
Luedeke said that this fiscal year the county brought in fees by registering 309,090 vehicles.
“This is 2,793 more than in fiscal year 2021,” Luedeke said. “We have an additional 25,000 to 30,000 of additional vehicles that do not pay child safety fees or road and bridge fees. These are your disabled veterans and farm registrations.”
Luedeke said that the total fees generated this year were $463,635, a 1% increase compared to last year. Of this money, the county will get $417,271.50 to distribute.
The county determines how much each entity receives based upon their percentage of the overall population.
“Our allocations are based off of the 2020 census and all municipalities this year will receive a little more than they did last year,” Luedeke said.
This year Killeen, which has 41.3% of the total population will receive $172,333.13 while Temple, with 22.14% of the population, will get $92,383.91.
Bell County will receive $66,596.54, Harker Heights will get 37,262.34 and Belton will see $25,954.29.
Nolanville will get $6,676.34, Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $5,215.89, Salado will see $2,712.26, Troy is set to get $2,670.54, Little River-Academy will get $2,253.27, Rogers will get $1,251.81, Holland is set to get $1,210.09 and Bartlett will get the least with $751.09.
Officials said that money generated from the fees usually go towards crossing guard programs or other safety measures.
Entities without child safety programs can use the funds for health, nutrition, child abuse prevention and intervention, and drug and alcohol abuse prevention programs.
County officials are expected to make their way around to the local city councils to present the money in the coming weeks.
Hotel/motel taxes
Tina Entrop, the county’s auditor, said at that time the county can also distribute a portion of its hotel occupancy taxes to cities with those hotels.
The tax is generated through 2% of the total cost of a hotel room.
This year entities in Bell County are set to receive $236,961.98 in revenue as part of the hotel occupancy tax. Each entity receives 17% of the total amount paid in their borders.
Temple will get the highest distribution with $105,046.60, with Killeen receiving the second most with $95,108.31 and Belton to get the third most with $16,547.53. Salado will receive $10,587.99, Harker Heights will get $5,014.71 and Fort Hood will see a $4,083.43 distribution.
Other entities include Morgan’s Point Resort, which will get $278.77, Troy will receive $198.86 and Moody will see the lowest distribution with $95.77.
Officials said they would need to sign new agreements with three cities that previously did not have hotels in order to distribute the money.
“We’ve got Morgan’s Point Resort, Troy and Moody that now have hotels, but when we originally did the occupancy tax we had a contract with the cities to share those allocations,” Entrop said. “We don’t have similar contracts with those cities.”
County officials said the reason there was no contracts previously was because those cities did not have hotels, but now that they did, the county needed to reach out to them.