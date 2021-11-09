Temple may soon become home to a 250,000 square-foot logistics facility for FedEx pending anticipated approval by the City Council next week.
The final plat for the new facility was approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee last week and is expected to go before the Council on Thursday, Nov. 18.
City documents show that the facility would be built on a 52.9 acre tract, located in the city’s northwest industrial park. The site for the facility is addressed as 11400 and 11601 NW HK Dodgen Loop, and neighbors a section of the nearby BNSF Railroad.
FedEx spokeswoman Dana Hardek said the company did not have any specifics on the project as it doesn’t release anything until everything is finalized.
“FedEx Ground is engaged in discussions with local officials for the potential leasing of a package distribution center in Temple,” Hardek said. “A project of this size requires careful planning and close coordination with the developer, city, county and state officials.”
Currently, land for the facility is owned by the Temple Economic Development Corp. and would later be sold.
If approved by the Council, the new FedEx facility would join other similar distribution centers currently located in the city’s industrial park such as H-E-B and Walmart.
The city planning and zoning agenda shows that approval of the new facility would require exceptions to some sections of city ordinances by the Council. The requested exceptions center on access to nearby streets.