An elevated fire danger persists in Central Texas as Stage 2 water restrictions were imposed on some cities Tuesday when Lake Belton dropped to 62% capacity.
The Stage 2 restrictions — affecting several Bell County cities, including Belton, Killeen and Harker Heights — will focus on a 10% reduction in water use, according to a news release from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1.
The 62% threshold at Lake Belton triggered the Brazos River Authority to impose Stage 2 restrictions as extreme drought conditions, the second-highest level, are present in most of Bell County and Central Texas.
“This declaration has been expected with the extreme drought conditions we’re experiencing in the Central Texas area for both Lake Belton and Lake Stillhouse,” said Ricky Garrett, executive director of WCID No. 1.
The district provides wholesale water service to the cities of Belton, Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Nolanville (WCID No. 3) along with Fort Cavazos and Belton-based 439 Water Supply Corp.
On Tuesday, the city of Belton imposed Stage 2 water restrictions.
“This decision is made in conjunction with the City’s water provider Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 and the Brazos River Authority, which both announced Stage 2 restrictions today,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a news release. “These precautions are necessary due to persistent drought conditions, which are impacting the water level in Belton Lake.”
“To address the drought,” Romer said, “the City has adjusted its irrigation schedules at parks and other facilities, suspended flow testing from fire hydrants, and adjusted how often it washes fleet vehicles.
Under Stage 2 restrictions, customers can only water lawns between 8 p.m. and midnight and midnight to 10 a.m. Even-numbered addresses can water on Sundays and Thursdays while odd-numbered addresses can water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.
The restrictions also limit washing of vehicles, irrigation of golf courses and refilling pools.
Lake levels
Lake Belton is now more than 15 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. The lake was 62% full on Tuesday, down from 62.9% a week ago, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
Similarly, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is down nearly 16 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. Stillhouse was 62.9% full on Tuesday, down from 63.6% a week ago. No Stillhouse boat ramps or facilities are currently closed.
Weeks ago, the village of Salado has implemented Stage 3 water restrictions, which resulted in a 30% reduction in groundwater use, Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, previously said.
The Brazos River Authority’s Drought Contingency Plan, required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, sets the Stage 2 Drought Warning for Lake Belton at a lake elevation of 578.7 feet above mean sea level, which occurred Tuesday afternoon.
“Stage 2 Drought Warning letters were sent to contract holders that receive water from Lake Belton today, informing them that Stage 2 conservation measures are required to help extend water supplies,” Judi Pierce, a BRA spokeswoman, said. “At the Stage 2 Drought Warning, BRA requires a 10% reduction in water use that would have occurred in the absence of any drought contingency measures.”
Red Flag warnings
The water restrictions came after the National Weather Service in Fort Worth issued a Red Flag Alerts for areas west of Interstate 35 in Central Texas. The most recent Red Flag warning is active from 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday.
“A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the National Weather Service said. “Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.”
Temperatures are expected to range from 103 to 109 Tuesday with humidity at only 20% humidity and southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph with some gusts.
Fort Cavazos has had 30 wildfires since June 1, including a blaze that burned about 400 acres last weekend, officials said this week.
Texas A&M Forest Service officials said a Coryell County wildfire, estimated at 235 acres, was 95% contained on Tuesday.
Neighboring counties are also seeing drought conditions. Extreme drought conditions are now affecting most of Coryell and Williamson counties as well as a portion of western Lampasas County, according to the monitor map. The counties are part of a pocket of extreme and exception drought focused over the Hill Country west of Austin.
To the east and northeast of Bell, conditions are better. Parts of Milam, Falls and McLennan face increasing severe to moderate drought effects.
Conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon as a sweltering layer of hot air remains camped over the state.
Burn bans remain in effect in most Central Texas counties, including Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam, Lampasas and McLennan.
“We can expect to see triple-digit temperatures through the rest of the week,” Temple Fire & Rescue said in a social media post Tuesday. “With an excessive heat weather warning in effect, remember to wear light clothing, seek shade and stay hydrated if you plan on spending extended periods of time outdoors.”
Water usage
Water consumption by Temple residents is down this summer — decreasing from 3 billion gallons in June 2022 to 2.2 billion gallons produced so far in 2023. Figures for this month are also down compared to last year.
Temple has not yet implemented any water restrictions this summer since the city had not met the criteria needed to begin water conservation.
City spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said a few circumstances would trigger the declaration of a water shortage and subsequent additional restrictions. These include when total daily water demand equals or exceeds 85% of plant capacity for three consecutive days, when total daily water demand equals or exceeds 90% of plant capacity on a single day, and when the Brazos River Authority initiates Stage 2 of their Drought Contingency Plan.
Belton residents have used 561 million gallons of water so far this year, spokesman Paul Romer told the Telegram.
“We always see increases in water usage when it is hot,” Romer said. “When the heat is combined with growth the impact is more dramatic. Last year we set a new daily usage record of 6.57 million gallons. We’ve surpassed that total several times already this year.”
Belton water use has steadily gone up since 2019, when 1.1 billion gallons was used. Last year, that figure swelled to 1.39 billions of gallons used.